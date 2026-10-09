Seattle Center Festál: Día de Muertos Festival Seattle 2026 - October 31- November 1

Celebrate Day of the Dead and honor departed loved ones at Día de Muertos Festival Seattle on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1 at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The free, family-friendly event offers an opportunity for the community to come together under this year’s theme “Reencounter: Past and Present,” which connects the traditions of past generations with the ways families celebrate today.

Guests can explore a Mexican cemetery replica and community altars, then join the closing procession. Performances by CeAtl Tonalli, Joyas Mestizas, Correo Aéreo, Pacific Lutheran University /Federal Way High School Mariachi, Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño with Banda Gozona, Huehca Omeyocan, Amaya Sanz, Los Diablos Raza Unida de Seattle, Comparza de Morelos Chinelos, Danza Monarcas, and Bailadores de Bronce fill both days, alongside sugar skull decorating, grabado printmaking, face painting, and local vendors. Grief resources will also be available on site.

Día de Muertos Festival Seattle is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).