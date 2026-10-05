Create a new holiday memory in the heart of Seattle at the Seattle Center Classical Holiday Sing-Along.

Hosted by Classical KING and co-produced by Seattle Center and Winterfest presented by Symetra, this free community celebration combines live holiday brass, a welcoming social gathering, and the joy of singing together at the International Fountain.

The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with check-in, music pick-up, and time to connect with other participants. At 5:30 p.m., Top Shelf Brass welcomes the crowd with festive holiday music. At 5:45 p.m., everyone will gather for a brief orientation and introduction from a Classical KING host.

At 6:00 p.m., the Seattle Swedish Singers will lead the Seattle Center Classical Holiday Sing-Along. Participants of all ages and experience levels are invited to add their voices to the celebration. No choir experience is required.

The event is designed for people who plan ahead to join the singing as well as those who discover the music while visiting Seattle Center. Come ready to sing, bring family and friends, or simply pause and enjoy a moment of special wonder as music fills the International Fountain.

The event is free and open to everyone. Advance RSVP is encouraged at classicalking.org/sing. For event questions, contact partnerships@king.org.