Seattle Center Classical is a free outdoor music festival produced by Classical KING in collaboration with Seattle Center, bringing together Seattle's classical music community for an afternoon of music, discovery, and community at the International Fountain.

Set against the backdrop of the Space Needle, audiences of all ages are invited to relax on the lawn, discover live performances, connect with local arts organizations, and experience classical music in a welcoming outdoor setting.

At the heart of the festival is The Concert Truck stage, made possible through Seattle Chamber Music Society, featuring performances by Early Music Seattle, Greater Seattle Choral Consortium, Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra, Seattle Chamber Music Society, Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, and additional community partners.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can experience music up close through live performances, hands-on musical experiences, and opportunities for exploration and discovery. The festival concludes with a community sing led by members of the Greater Seattle Choral Consortium, inviting everyone—from experienced singers to first-time participants—to join together in a shared musical celebration.

As the first event of its kind at Seattle Center, Seattle Center Classical celebrates the richness of Seattle's classical music community while embracing a simple idea: Classical Music for Everyone.

