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  • Live Music: A Cappella
  • Live Music: All

Seattle A Cappella-Palooza: A Summer Vocal Showcase

  • Live Music: A Cappella
  • Live Music: All

Seattle A Cappella-Palooza: A Summer Vocal Showcase

THREE local a cappella groups. ONE pitch perfect night. ZERO instruments.

Experience the power and artistry of the human voice as three premier local Seattle-area a cappella groups – Puget Sound Company, Stage Appropriate, and Seatown Sound – come together for a special showcase of unplugged musical magic at Center for Spiritual Living Ballard.

From sweeping ballads to fast-paced pop mashups, Seattle A Cappella-Palooza promises an astonishingly diverse musical journey. It’s the ultimate musical team sport with intense collaboration, trust, and vocal blending that creates mind-blowing harmonic magic.

Breezy beverages and summer snacks for purchase.

Ballard restaurant raffle.

TICKETS: $20 advance; $25 at the door

Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
$20 advance; $25 door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
cslballard25@gmail.com
https://www.cslballard.org/seattle-a-cappella-palooza

Artist Group Info

Puget Sound Company, Seatown Sound and Stage Appropriate
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
2007 N.W. 61st Street
Seattle, Washington 98107
https://www.cslballard.org/