Seattle A Cappella-Palooza: A Summer Vocal Showcase

THREE local a cappella groups. ONE pitch perfect night. ZERO instruments.

Experience the power and artistry of the human voice as three premier local Seattle-area a cappella groups – Puget Sound Company, Stage Appropriate, and Seatown Sound – come together for a special showcase of unplugged musical magic at Center for Spiritual Living Ballard.

From sweeping ballads to fast-paced pop mashups, Seattle A Cappella-Palooza promises an astonishingly diverse musical journey. It’s the ultimate musical team sport with intense collaboration, trust, and vocal blending that creates mind-blowing harmonic magic.

Breezy beverages and summer snacks for purchase.

Ballard restaurant raffle.

TICKETS: $20 advance; $25 at the door