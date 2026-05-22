- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: All
Seattle A Cappella-Palooza: A Summer Vocal Showcase
- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: All
Seattle A Cappella-Palooza: A Summer Vocal Showcase
THREE local a cappella groups. ONE pitch perfect night. ZERO instruments.
Experience the power and artistry of the human voice as three premier local Seattle-area a cappella groups – Puget Sound Company, Stage Appropriate, and Seatown Sound – come together for a special showcase of unplugged musical magic at Center for Spiritual Living Ballard.
From sweeping ballads to fast-paced pop mashups, Seattle A Cappella-Palooza promises an astonishingly diverse musical journey. It’s the ultimate musical team sport with intense collaboration, trust, and vocal blending that creates mind-blowing harmonic magic.
Breezy beverages and summer snacks for purchase.
Ballard restaurant raffle.
TICKETS: $20 advance; $25 at the door
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
$20 advance; $25 door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
cslballard25@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Puget Sound Company, Seatown Sound and Stage Appropriate
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
2007 N.W. 61st StreetSeattle, Washington 98107