Sasha Berliner Quintet: Arts & Sciences / Sidney Hauser Quartet Whirl

Sasha Berliner is a San Francisco-raised, Los Angeles-based vibraphonist and composer who, in 2020, became the first woman and youngest-ever winner of DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star–Vibraphone award. A rock drummer turned mallet virtuoso, she has collaborated with Christian McBride, Tyshawn Sorey, and Cécile McLorin Salvant. Her recent release, Fantôme (2025, Outside In Music) was hailed as a defining statement in contemporary jazz. Now she turns sights to “Arts & Sciences,” a new electric project for vibraphone sound affected by the electronic MalletKAT, with a debut release this fall. Earshot Jazz Festival Resident Artist Sidney Hauser gets the evening started with a quartet that draws on jazz’s many offshoots and showcases her truly distinctive voice on saxophone. She’s joined by some of Seattle’s most dexterous players — Trevor Ford (bass), Dylan Hayes (keyboards), and Adam Kessler (drums) — in celebration of the group’s anticipated debut album, Whirl.

