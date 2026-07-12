- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Run of Hope Seattle
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Run of Hope Seattle
The 18th annual Run of Hope Seattle offers a 5K Run, 3K Walk, Kids Dash and if you can't make it in person a Virtual 5K all to raise money and awareness for cancer research at Seattle Children's. We invite you to join us for a morning of fun, camaraderie and LOTS OF HOPE on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at Seward Park.
Seward Park
$20-$40
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Run for Children's Guild
runfor_childrens@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
jana.wardell@seattlechildrens.org
Seward Park
5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.Seattle, Washington 98118