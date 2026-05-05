Rosemaling with Marilyn Hansen

Discover the beauty of rosemaling with our popular painting class!

Enhance your design skills by exploring the rich tradition of Norwegian folk art. This class covers a variety of regional styles, including Telemark, Hallingdal, and Gudbrandsdal. Students will have the opportunity to paint on both decorative and practical objects.

Supplies:

Bring your own, or purchase on the day of the program using cash or check!

You will need a basic acrylic paint set and small flat and round paint brushes (see a supply guide here(Opens an external site)). Please note that supply fees must be paid in cash or by check if you are purchasing on the day of your class.

Class Details:

Classes will be held on Friday/Saturday of each weekend during this three week period.

Styles Covered: Telemark, Hallingdal, Gudbrandsdal, and more.

Skill Levels: All levels are welcome, from beginners to advanced artists.

Class Recommendations: Drop in to a single class or join them all!

We recommend registering for at least three classes for the best experience.