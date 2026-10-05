Roosevelt HS Jazz presents The Jazz Nutcracker (2026) - December 5-6

A Seattle Classic - Roosevelt Jazz proudly presents The Jazz Nutcracker, the music of Tchaikovsky as reimagined by pioneering American Jazz greats Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. This festive performance is guaranteed to have your toes tapping and your spirits swinging!

ROUND-UP YOUR TICKET PURCHASE

We are pleased to once again partner with Teen Feed this holiday season and help one of our local, community organizations. Teen Feed is a University District based non-profit with the mission of responding to the most basic needs of houseless and at-risk youth by focusing on: providing healthy meals, youth support, street outreach and healthcare access. We encourage you to consider rounding up your ticket purchase or using the QR code at the performance (there will be a booth) to make a direct donation.