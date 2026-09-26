Rooftop Drag Brunch at Fog Room

Take brunch to new heights at Rooftop Drag Brunch, happening Saturdays at Fog Room Rooftop Lounge, 16 floors above downtown Seattle. Enjoy high-energy drag performances alongside brunch favorites, handcrafted cocktails and sweeping city views.

Hosted by Versace Doll and Seattle’s First Lady of Drag, Sable Jones St. James, each brunch features music, laughs and a rotating lineup of Seattle drag talent, bringing something new to the rooftop every Saturday.

The rooftop gets a seasonal twist throughout the fall and winter, with spooky-themed drag taking over in October, followed by festive holiday performances in November and December. Come for the brunch, stay for the show and celebrate the season high above Seattle.