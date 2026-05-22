Red Barn Event- "The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness" Film Screening (in-person ONLY!)

LIVE ONLY! This Red Barn Event will NOT be streamed or recorded.

No registration required, but RSVP to receive email reminders and updates about this event!

Doors to the Red Barn open at 6:30pm for a community social with beer and wine available for purchase. The film will start just after 7:00pm. Run time is 45 minutes and will be followed by a panel discussion with Audubon Society members.

Imagine a place that is vast, wild and untouched, where some of the world's greatest wildlife spectacles unfold. The Arctic National Wildlife refuge, situated in the northeastern corner of Alaska, is the wildest place left in North America. A symbol of wilderness for the world. No one has truly ever seen it. "The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness" will feature the first-ever cinematic account of this little known land where people can experience a world untouched by time.