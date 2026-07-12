Randy Rainbow: National Freakin' Treasure Show

Randy Rainbow is a four-time Emmy- and Grammy-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times bestselling author known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His debut memoir, Playing with Myself received rave reviews and "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience," according to the LA Times.

Touring the U.S. with his sold-out solo musical comedy concerts, the influencer and internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post, CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.