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Quake, Rattle, and Roll!

  • Community Events
  • Other

Quake, Rattle, and Roll!

After an earthquake, neighbors are often the first to help. See how it works at “Quake, Rattle, and Roll,” a Seattle Emergency Hubs practice on Saturday, August 15, from 10 to 1. Four Hubs are practicing; Roosevelt, Madison Valley, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle. Check out our website for exact locations. Stop by to observe, learn preparedness skills, or play a neighbor in need. Everyone is welcome!

MLK Fame Community Center
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Seattle's Emergency Hubs
(803) 307-4827
Events@SeattleEmergencyHubs.org
https://seattleemergencyhubs.org/
MLK Fame Community Center
3201 E. Republican Street
Seattle, Washington 98112
Events@SeattleEmergencyHubs.org