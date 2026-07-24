- Community Events,
- Other
Quake, Rattle, and Roll!
- Community Events,
- Other
Quake, Rattle, and Roll!
After an earthquake, neighbors are often the first to help. See how it works at “Quake, Rattle, and Roll,” a Seattle Emergency Hubs practice on Saturday, August 15, from 10 to 1. Four Hubs are practicing; Roosevelt, Madison Valley, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle. Check out our website for exact locations. Stop by to observe, learn preparedness skills, or play a neighbor in need. Everyone is welcome!
MLK Fame Community Center
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle's Emergency Hubs
(803) 307-4827
Events@SeattleEmergencyHubs.org
MLK Fame Community Center
3201 E. Republican StreetSeattle, Washington 98112
Events@SeattleEmergencyHubs.org