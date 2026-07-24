After an earthquake, neighbors are often the first to help. See how it works at “Quake, Rattle, and Roll,” a Seattle Emergency Hubs practice on Saturday, August 15, from 10 to 1. Four Hubs are practicing; Roosevelt, Madison Valley, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle. Check out our website for exact locations. Stop by to observe, learn preparedness skills, or play a neighbor in need. Everyone is welcome!