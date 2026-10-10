Join us November 8th for Puppy Yoga! This gentle, playful class is suitable for all experience levels and includes plenty of time to play with adorable pups!

This special collaborative event promotes local pet adoption, positive-reinforcement training, and an approachable way to move and reset through yoga. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Happy Tails Happy Homes.

Hosted by firmana yoga, this event will be held at Dog Training 101 located at 1842 Front Street in Lynden.

Space is limited-reserve your spot online at firmanayoga.com

Walk-ins are cash only. $20