- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Animal/Nature Events
Puppy Yoga!
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Animal/Nature Events
Puppy Yoga!
Join us November 8th for Puppy Yoga! This gentle, playful class is suitable for all experience levels and includes plenty of time to play with adorable pups!
This special collaborative event promotes local pet adoption, positive-reinforcement training, and an approachable way to move and reset through yoga. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Happy Tails Happy Homes.
Hosted by firmana yoga, this event will be held at Dog Training 101 located at 1842 Front Street in Lynden.
Space is limited-reserve your spot online at firmanayoga.com
Walk-ins are cash only. $20
Puppy Yoga!
$20
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
firmana yoga
3604743714
info@firmanayoga.com
Puppy Yoga!
1842 Front StreetLynden , Washington 98264
3604743714
info@firmanayoga.com