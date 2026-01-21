- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Science
Puget Sound Estuarium Benefit Cruise
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Science
Puget Sound Estuarium Benefit Cruise
Join us as we set sail for our annual benefit cruise! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come cruise on a private yacht while enjoying the estuarine waters of the lower sound. Relax or partake in our onboard activities, including a catered lunch and learning opportunities with this year's educational speaker, Laura Busby. Rumor has it a secret location lies at the end of this voyage!
Ages 13+
Tickets - $475 plus vendor processing fees.
Port Plaza Dock
$475
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Puget Sound Estuarium
(360) 915-0773
estuarium@pugetsoundestuarium.org
Port Plaza Dock
701 Columbia St NWOlympia, Washington 98501