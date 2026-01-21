Puget Sound Estuarium Benefit Cruise

Join us as we set sail for our annual benefit cruise! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come cruise on a private yacht while enjoying the estuarine waters of the lower sound. Relax or partake in our onboard activities, including a catered lunch and learning opportunities with this year's educational speaker, Laura Busby. Rumor has it a secret location lies at the end of this voyage!

Ages 13+

Tickets - $475 plus vendor processing fees.