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Puget Sound Estuarium Benefit Cruise

  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Benefits/Fundraisers
  • Science

Puget Sound Estuarium Benefit Cruise

Join us as we set sail for our annual benefit cruise! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come cruise on a private yacht while enjoying the estuarine waters of the lower sound. Relax or partake in our onboard activities, including a catered lunch and learning opportunities with this year's educational speaker, Laura Busby. Rumor has it a secret location lies at the end of this voyage!

Ages 13+
Tickets - $475 plus vendor processing fees.

Port Plaza Dock
$475
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Puget Sound Estuarium
(360) 915-0773
estuarium@pugetsoundestuarium.org
https://pugetsoundestuarium.org/
Port Plaza Dock
701 Columbia St NW
Olympia, Washington 98501