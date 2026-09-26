Premeir classical guitarist in concert in Olympia

Mischa Yolleck, a premier classical guitarist based in Seattle, and winner of the 2022 Northwest Guitar Competition, will perform in concert at St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church in Olympia beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 18.

Mischa was captivated by the classical guitar when he first laid hands on one as a college freshman. He has been guided by exemplary classical guitarists and his solo engagements have included those with the Seattle Classical Guitar Society, The Classical Guitar Society of Tri-Cities and several benefit concerts.

The program includes: BWV 998, Prelude Fugue and Allegro, by J.S. Bach; Andante Largo by Fernando Sor; Mallorca by Isaac Albeinz; and many other classics.

An accessible entry to the church may be found off the parking lot on 19th Avenue. St. John | San Juan is on Intercity Transit bus route 13.