Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show in Olympia

The Pacific Northwest’s happiest holiday tradition makes its Olympia debut. Seattle Men’s Chorus brings Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show to the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts for one afternoon only, with 200 men singing on one stage and plenty of glitter to go around. The South Sound can expect festive favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Deck the Halls,” a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance, show-stopping Broadway flair, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show, all leading up to a finale that will have everyone out of their seats.