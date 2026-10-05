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  • Live music: Holidays
  • Comedy
  • Holiday event

Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show in Everett

  • Live music: Holidays
  • Comedy
  • Holiday event

Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show in Everett

Snohomish County, get ready to prance. Seattle Men’s Chorus is coming back to the Everett Civic Auditorium for one matinee of Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, full of festive favorites and plenty of glitter. The show features holiday classics with a comedic twist, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. On the song list are “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Deck the Halls” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” and there’s a sing-along that gets everyone in on the fun.

Everett Civic Auditorium
$44-$84
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Men's Chorus
(206) 323-0750 x 222
tickets@seattlechoruses.org
https://www.seattlechoruses.org/

Artist Group Info

Seattle Men's Chorus
https://www.seattlemenschorus.org/
Everett Civic Auditorium
2415 Colby Ave
Everett, Washington 98201
425-385-4400
mvinther@everettsd.org
https://www.everettsd.org/Page/9163