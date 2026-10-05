Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show in Everett

Snohomish County, get ready to prance. Seattle Men’s Chorus is coming back to the Everett Civic Auditorium for one matinee of Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, full of festive favorites and plenty of glitter. The show features holiday classics with a comedic twist, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. On the song list are “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Deck the Halls” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” and there’s a sing-along that gets everyone in on the fun.