Break out the feathers, dust off the ugly sweater, and warm up those vocal cords. Seattle Men’s Chorus is back with Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, featuring festive favorites, Christmas comedy, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing. Audiences can expect holiday classics with a comedic twist, show-stopping Broadway flair, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. Songs include “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” from Elf, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Halls,” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” all leading up to a finale that will have everyone out of their seats.