Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live music: Holidays
  • Holiday event
  • Comedy

Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show

  • Live music: Holidays
  • Holiday event
  • Comedy

Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show

Break out the feathers, dust off the ugly sweater, and warm up those vocal cords. Seattle Men’s Chorus is back with Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, featuring festive favorites, Christmas comedy, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing. Audiences can expect holiday classics with a comedic twist, show-stopping Broadway flair, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. Songs include “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” from Elf, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Halls,” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” all leading up to a finale that will have everyone out of their seats.

Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
$50-$110
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Men's Chorus
(206) 323-0750 x 222
tickets@seattlechoruses.org
https://www.seattlechoruses.org/

Artist Group Info

Seattle Men's Chorus
https://www.seattlemenschorus.org/
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/benaroyahall?%40%40item_date=%3E12%2F17%2F2021