- Live music: Holidays,
- Holiday event,
- Comedy
Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show
- Live music: Holidays,
- Holiday event,
- Comedy
Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show
Break out the feathers, dust off the ugly sweater, and warm up those vocal cords. Seattle Men’s Chorus is back with Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, featuring festive favorites, Christmas comedy, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing. Audiences can expect holiday classics with a comedic twist, show-stopping Broadway flair, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. Songs include “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” from Elf, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Halls,” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” all leading up to a finale that will have everyone out of their seats.
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
$30-$90
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Men's Chorus
(206) 323-0750 x 222
tickets@seattlechoruses.org
Artist Group Info
Seattle Men's Chorus
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700