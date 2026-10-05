Opening night starts in Tacoma. Seattle Men’s Chorus launches this year’s holiday tour at the Pantages Theater with Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, an evening of festive favorites, holiday classics with a comedic twist, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing. Songs include “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” from Elf, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” plus a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. Put 200 men singing on one stage, add plenty of glitter, and there’s no better way to start the holidays.