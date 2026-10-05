- Live music: Holidays,
- Comedy,
- Holiday event
Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show
- Live music: Holidays,
- Comedy,
- Holiday event
Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show
Opening night starts in Tacoma. Seattle Men’s Chorus launches this year’s holiday tour at the Pantages Theater with Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, an evening of festive favorites, holiday classics with a comedic twist, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing. Songs include “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” from Elf, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” and the Chorus’ special twist on “We Three Kings,” plus a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show. Put 200 men singing on one stage, add plenty of glitter, and there’s no better way to start the holidays.
Pantages Theater
$55-$200
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Men's Chorus
(206) 323-0750 x 222
tickets@seattlechoruses.org
Artist Group Info
Seattle Men's Chorus
jordan@whyforgood.com
Pantages Theater
901 BroadwayTacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 591-5890