Prance & Be Merry Kids’ Show from Seattle Men's Chorus

Seattle Men’s Chorus invites families to a special Kids’ Show of Prance & Be Merry, a holiday outing made for audiences of all ages. Shortened to one hour, this performance features costumed characters, dance numbers, holiday classics with a comedic twist, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show, plus an extended sing-along that gets everyone in on the fun. With general admission seating and special family pricing, it’s the perfect first holiday show for the whole family, and the only Benaroya Hall performance this season open to children under five.