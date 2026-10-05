- Live music: Holidays,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Prance & Be Merry Kids’ Show from Seattle Men's Chorus
- Live music: Holidays,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Prance & Be Merry Kids’ Show from Seattle Men's Chorus
Seattle Men’s Chorus invites families to a special Kids’ Show of Prance & Be Merry, a holiday outing made for audiences of all ages. Shortened to one hour, this performance features costumed characters, dance numbers, holiday classics with a comedic twist, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show, plus an extended sing-along that gets everyone in on the fun. With general admission seating and special family pricing, it’s the perfect first holiday show for the whole family, and the only Benaroya Hall performance this season open to children under five.
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
Free - $31
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Men's Chorus
(206) 323-0750 x 222
tickets@seattlechoruses.org
Artist Group Info
Seattle Men's Chorus
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700