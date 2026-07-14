Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest 2026

World Class Blues & Local Brews

The annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, was named the Best Community Blues Festival by the Washington State Blues Society.

We bring top blues acts from around the Pacific Northwest and across the nation to the Des Moines Beach Park every August. The setting on the shores of Puget Sound is a coveted venue among local and national blues artists.

To quench your thirst during the show, grab a beer from one of the 20 or so craft breweries at the event. Or sip on cider, wine or a craft cocktail. We’ll have food trucks on site, too!

100% of the net proceeds fund projects and causes powered by Rotary. Most of the money raised supports Highline Music4Life, which provides musical instruments to kids in need.

Blues Artists Lineup

Kick off the day with the CD Woodbury Band, bringing a gritty, soulful blend of blues, roots, and rock to the waterfront stage.

11:30AM to 1:00PM

Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys turn up the energy with a lively mix of blues, boogie, and feel-good rhythm that’s built for a summer crowd.

1:30PM to 3:00PM

Too Slim and the Taildraggers brings powerhouse guitar work and hard-driving blues that will keep the festival rolling all afternoon long.

3:30PM to 5:00PM

Highway 99 All Stars

Close out the night with the Highway 99 All Stars, bringing a powerhouse lineup of Northwest blues talent and deeply rooted rhythm and blues to the stage.

5:30PM to 7:00PM