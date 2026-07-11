Gather with friends at Lakewold Gardens for or a delightful summer afternoon of wine, food, music and fresh air!

Wine, beer and cider enthusiasts are invited to gather at for an afternoon of tastings in a beautiful outdoor setting at Lakewold Gardens’ 2nd Annual Pour in the Park. More than 20 local wineries, breweries and cideries will offer selections for patrons to sample as they stroll the gardens. Food trucks will be standing by with tasty fare available for purchase, and a DJ will spin tunes to enhance the festive mood. This is a 21+ event.

