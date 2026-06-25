- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Port Townsend first-Saturday Art Walk
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Port Townsend first-Saturday Art Walk
Explore artworks by 49 Northwest artists, and even meet and chat with these artists during this free event. Refreshments and conversation flow through the evening; this is a place to step away from the Fourth of July commotion. This month at Northwind Art's nonprofit Jeanette Best Gallery, the "Northwest Expressions" show is freshly installed; you can also check out the new round of artists in the gallery's "Showcase 2026" exhibit. In addition to Art Walk, the spacious gallery is open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery and other galleries around Port Townsend
free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
Artist Group Info
Diane Urbani
communications@northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery and other galleries around Port Townsend
701 Water StreetPort Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org