Port Townsend first-Saturday Art Walk

Explore artworks by 49 Northwest artists, and even meet and chat with these artists during this free event. Refreshments and conversation flow through the evening; this is a place to step away from the Fourth of July commotion. This month at Northwind Art's nonprofit Jeanette Best Gallery, the "Northwest Expressions" show is freshly installed; you can also check out the new round of artists in the gallery's "Showcase 2026" exhibit. In addition to Art Walk, the spacious gallery is open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.