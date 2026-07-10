PNW Climate Week: AI Data Centers, Energy, and Communities—Emerging Challenges and Opportunities

Moderated by KNKX Environment Reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Across the country, and here in Washington, the rapid growth of new data centers to serve the boom in artificial intelligence is a hot topic. From opportunities including jobs and economic development, to concerns about water, energy use, and impact on consumers’ power bills, the conditions under which AI data centers should operate and grow has become an important question for local and state policymakers. This discussion will feature diverse voices from the AI data center conversation sharing perspectives about what doing data centers right in the Northwest could look like, and policy decisions on the horizon.

Panelists:

Michael Furze, WA Utilities and Transportation Commission

Matthew A. Hepner, Certified Electrical Workers of Washington

James Hove, Climate Solutions

Lauren McDonald, Microsoft

Council Member Eddie Lin, Seattle City Council