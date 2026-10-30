PDX Jazz Presents: Larry Carlton Friday March 12

Friday March 12th at Town Hall Seattle

Nineteen-time Grammy nominee, four-time Grammy winner and all-time guitar great, Larry Carlton established himself from his first recording, A Little Help From My Friends. His studio credits include musicians and groups like Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Michael Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr., Herb Alpert, Quincy Jones, Bobby Bland, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and literally dozens of others. He went on to perform with the Crusaders and then with the multi platinum jazz super group Fourplay. With 38 albums to his credit and having performed on over 100 albums that have gone Gold or Platinum, Larry Carlton has set a standard for artistry that spans three decades. Additionally Larry received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Guitar Player magazine at the historical Ryman Auditorium; was presented the “Titan of Tone” award from Premier Guitar Magazine at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a star on the Rock Walk of Fame on June 3, 1999. Larry’s recent Grammy Nominations include Best Pop Instrumental Album for his “Greatest Hits Rerecorded -Volume One” released by 335 Records in 2009; and Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Fortune Teller” from Fourplay’s Energy also in 2009.

Tickets at: https://townhallseattle.org/event/larry-carlton/