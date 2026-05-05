Some nights call for something different. Password: Poetry is an after-hours speakeasy experience at BIMA, unlike anything you’ve seen. Part poetry showcase, part night out, entirely a night to remember.

Inspired by the atmosphere of a New Orleans jazz den, guests will enter the “Speakeasy” via password, receive a complimentary glass of champagne, and step into the transformed galleries for the evening. Throughout the night, local poets will take the floor across three intimate sets, with jazz and blues music sprinkled in between each set. Wander the art, lose yourself in the music, and let the night unfold.

Tickets include one glass of champagne, with a cash bar available throughout the night. Standing and seated ticket options are available.