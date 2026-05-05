Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Poetry
  • Wine and Beer events

Password: Poetry

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Poetry
  • Wine and Beer events

Password: Poetry

Some nights call for something different. Password: Poetry is an after-hours speakeasy experience at BIMA, unlike anything you’ve seen. Part poetry showcase, part night out, entirely a night to remember.

Inspired by the atmosphere of a New Orleans jazz den, guests will enter the “Speakeasy” via password, receive a complimentary glass of champagne, and step into the transformed galleries for the evening. Throughout the night, local poets will take the floor across three intimate sets, with jazz and blues music sprinkled in between each set. Wander the art, lose yourself in the music, and let the night unfold.

Tickets include one glass of champagne, with a cash bar available throughout the night. Standing and seated ticket options are available.

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
9.83-25.27
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/