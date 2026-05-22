- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance
- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance
This class is for kiddos ages 2-3 who are neurodivergent and/or on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Please bring headphones for your child if they benefit from wearing them, we will have a few spare pairs as well!
The Olympia Center
$85 for 8 classes
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
Artist Group Info
Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NWOlympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org