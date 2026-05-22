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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
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Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
  • Kids & Family

Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance

This class is for kiddos ages 2-3 who are neurodivergent and/or on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Please bring headphones for your child if they benefit from wearing them, we will have a few spare pairs as well!

The Olympia Center
$85 for 8 classes
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM
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Event Supported By

South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
southsounddanceaccess.com

Artist Group Info

Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NW
Olympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org
http://www.pcaf-wa.org/worldhivaidsday2022/