- Classes/Workshops,
- Book Readings,
- Lectures/Community
ORGYEN CHOWANG RINPOCHE TO PRESENT PUBLIC TALK ON THE TIBETAN BOOK OF SUCCESS AND DAYLONG MEDITATION RETREAT IN OLYMPIA
- Classes/Workshops,
- Book Readings,
- Lectures/Community
ORGYEN CHOWANG RINPOCHE TO PRESENT PUBLIC TALK ON THE TIBETAN BOOK OF SUCCESS AND DAYLONG MEDITATION RETREAT IN OLYMPIA
The Friday evening talk will explore practical wisdom for cultivating happiness, strong relationships, effective communication, authentic leadership, and fulfillment in every area of life.
The Abigail Stuart House
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pristine Mind Foundation
360-763-2522
dufferkinney@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Orgyen Chowang Rinpoche
info@pristinemind.org
The Abigail Stuart House
1002 Washington St SEOlympia, Washington 98501
360-7632522
dufferkinney@gmail.com