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  • Book Readings
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ORGYEN CHOWANG RINPOCHE TO PRESENT PUBLIC TALK ON THE TIBETAN BOOK OF SUCCESS AND DAYLONG MEDITATION RETREAT IN OLYMPIA

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Book Readings
  • Lectures/Community

ORGYEN CHOWANG RINPOCHE TO PRESENT PUBLIC TALK ON THE TIBETAN BOOK OF SUCCESS AND DAYLONG MEDITATION RETREAT IN OLYMPIA

The Friday evening talk will explore practical wisdom for cultivating happiness, strong relationships, effective communication, authentic leadership, and fulfillment in every area of life.

The Abigail Stuart House
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pristine Mind Foundation
360-763-2522
dufferkinney@gmail.com
https://pristinemind.org/

Artist Group Info

Orgyen Chowang Rinpoche
info@pristinemind.org
https://pristinemind.org/
The Abigail Stuart House
1002 Washington St SE
Olympia, Washington 98501
360-7632522
dufferkinney@gmail.com
https://pristinemind.org/programs/1985/book-talk-and-daylong-retreat-in-olympia-washington/