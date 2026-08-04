Oregon Coast Jazz Party - October 2 - 4

SALT AIR & SWEET JAZZ! Join us October 2-4, 2026, for the annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party!

This year, jazz legend John Clayton — interim Artistic Director — presents a lineup celebrating the enduring legacy of Ken Peplowski.

For more than two decades, OCJP has celebrated great live jazz—and the dedicated fans who love it. Join us on the beautiful shores of Nye Beach at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Enjoy a lively, music-focused weekend of live jazz in an idyllic coastal location filled with charm, shopping, local brews, and fresh seafood.

Session 1: Friday, October 2 @ 7pm

Session 2: Saturday, October 3 @ 1pm

Session 3: Saturday, October 3 @ 7pm

Session 4: Sunday, October 4 @ 1pm

2026 LINEUP

* John Clayton (bass)

* Taylor Eigsti (piano)

* Holly Hofmann (flute)

* Jeff Hamilton (drums)

* Randy Porter (piano)

* Jacob Scesney (clarinet)

* Terell Stafford (trumpet)

* Katie Thiroux (bass/vocals)

* Camille Thurman (tenor sax, vocals)

* Anthony Wilson (guitar)

* Byron Stripling (trumpet)

* Darrell Green (drums)

* Kiara Rouse (tenor sax)

We hope to see you here on the beautiful shores of Nye Beach! It’s sure to be another spectacular weekend!

What makes this party stand out?

What makes the OCJP special, first and foremost, is the excellent talent assembled. Also, a superb location at the Oregon Coast – on the beautiful shores of Nye Beach in the “Dungeness Crab Capital of the World®.” Additionally, an incredible, state-of-the-art venue (Newport Performing Arts Center) featuring an unparalleled Meyer Constellation sound system. OCJP draws fans from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. But it also enjoys the support of a loyal local fan base, regional businesses, and a dedicated team of volunteers. The result is a Jazz event like no other – pairing extreme professional talent and tech with a friendly, casual environment. Here, the focus is on the music. It all adds up to a party you don’t want to miss.