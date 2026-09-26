Open Rehearsal: Inside the Freddy Fuego Orchestra

Witness firsthand how a 15-piece orchestra prepares for an album release in this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with Freddy Fuego.

Step behind the curtain for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego. Witness firsthand how a 15-piece orchestra prepares for an album release—from rehearsal techniques and musical decisions to conducting, collaboration, and improvisation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, meet members of the orchestra, and win special prizes. Follow the creative journey from rehearsal to performance during the Freddy Fuego Orchestra's Album Release Weekend; performances at Town Hall Seattle Saturday, October 24 (9PM) & Sunday, October 25 (2PM).

Presented in partnership with Earshot Jazz as part of the annual Earshot Jazz Festival. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture.

WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2026, 5-7 PM

WHERE: Seattle JazzED, 380 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA

FREE PARKING: Amazon - Dawson, 345 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 (enter on Harrison Street) after 4 PM.