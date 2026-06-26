Oak Harbor Music Festival - September 4 - 6

Oak Harbor Music Festival

A free, end of summer music festival featuring folk, rock, R&B, country, blues, jazz and more on the north end of Whidbey Island.

The festival is dedicated to hosting a world-class, 3-day event which contributes vibrancy to the local community, brings our island neighbors together, establishes lasting connections with visitors, and encourages the expression of music in local young people. Our motivation is to provide an inspirational event that brings joy, builds a sense of community, generates revenue for Whidbey Island businesses, and creates musical opportunities for local students by offering scholarships and sponsoring instrument programs designed to provide equal access to music—impacting generations to come.

Center stage kids area, Arts and Craft booths, food trucks, beer & wine gardens.

