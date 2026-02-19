Neuro Health and Wellness Fair

This event will provide an opportunity to learn about local resources, connect with healthcare providers and community partners, explore wellness programs, and engage with others in the neuro community. Whether you are seeking support, looking to expand your professional network, or simply interested in learning more about neurological health and wellness, we would love to have you join us.

Event Details

Date: July 25th, 2026 Saturday

Time: 11 - 3PM PST

Location: Vital Kinesis | 2800 Northup Way | Suite 200 | Bellevue, WA 98004

Registration is not required, but it helps us plan for attendance. You can register here: www.vitalkinesispt.com .