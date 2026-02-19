- Other
Neuro Health and Wellness Fair
- Other
Neuro Health and Wellness Fair
This event will provide an opportunity to learn about local resources, connect with healthcare providers and community partners, explore wellness programs, and engage with others in the neuro community. Whether you are seeking support, looking to expand your professional network, or simply interested in learning more about neurological health and wellness, we would love to have you join us.
Event Details
Date: July 25th, 2026 Saturday
Time: 11 - 3PM PST
Location: Vital Kinesis | 2800 Northup Way | Suite 200 | Bellevue, WA 98004
Registration is not required, but it helps us plan for attendance. You can register here: www.vitalkinesispt.com .
Vital Kinesis Physical Therapy and Neurowellness
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Vital Kinesis Physical Therapy and Neurowellness
2800 Northup Way, Suite 200Bellevue, Washington 98004
2532344601
info@vitalkineisspt.com