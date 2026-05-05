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  • Live Music: Jazz

Nectar, KNKX and Solid Sound present Theo Croker with Afrocop

  • Live Music: Jazz

Nectar, KNKX and Solid Sound present Theo Croker with Afrocop

Theo Croker is a storyteller who speaks through his trumpet. A creative who refuses boundaries, the GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated artist, composer, producer, thought leader, and influencer projects his voice through the music. After seven years of sojourn in Shanghai, Croker crash-landed with a simmering original sound on the 2014 Dee Dee Bridgewater-assisted album AfroPhysicist. Following the success of Escape Velocity in 2016, he ascended to a new stratosphere with Star People Nation in 2019. Along the way, he also lent his sound to platinum-selling albums by everyone from J. Cole to Ari Lennox while touring his band across the globe many times over. In 2020, he hunkered down at his childhood home in the midst of the global pandemic and wrote his sixth full-length album, BLK2LIFE || A FUTURE PAST, available now via Sony Music Masterworks.

Nectar Lounge
See website for ticketing information.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets
Nectar Lounge
412 N. 36th Street
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 632-2020
https://nectarlounge.com/