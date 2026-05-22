Native Storytelling with Itsa Shash

Listen and participate in Native Storytelling with Indigenous Storyteller Itsa Shash.

Itsa Shash is an Indipino storyteller, poet, and musician descended from Indeh (Apache), Nahua, Chichimeca, and Filipino peoples. Itsa has been bringing social stories and music to schools and social gatherings nationwide since he was 4 years old. It is a means to celebrate culture, empower community, and share wisdom and joy.

Stories at 1:30 pm, 3 pm, 4:30 pm, & 6 pm

Presented by Nisqually Indian Tribe

Supported by NEA