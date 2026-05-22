- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Native Storytelling with Itsa Shash
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Native Storytelling with Itsa Shash
Listen and participate in Native Storytelling with Indigenous Storyteller Itsa Shash.
Itsa Shash is an Indipino storyteller, poet, and musician descended from Indeh (Apache), Nahua, Chichimeca, and Filipino peoples. Itsa has been bringing social stories and music to schools and social gatherings nationwide since he was 4 years old. It is a means to celebrate culture, empower community, and share wisdom and joy.
Stories at 1:30 pm, 3 pm, 4:30 pm, & 6 pm
Presented by Nisqually Indian Tribe
Supported by NEA
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
01:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Itsa Shash
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818