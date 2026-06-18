- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Mushroom, Flower & Animal Mosaics with Kathleen McHugh
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Mushroom, Flower & Animal Mosaics with Kathleen McHugh
Help Artist Kathleen McHugh craft mushroom, flower, and animal mosaics to decorate the Children's Garden!
Kathleen McHugh received her formal art training at the Cornish Institute of the Arts in Seattle, Washington. She is a visual artist with a special interest in providing artistic experiences for children and youth. She believes that creative engagement helps individuals discover themselves, explore their interests, and develop the skills and confidence needed to pursue their artistic, academic, intellectual, and personal goals.
Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Kathleen McHugh
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818