Mushroom, Flower & Animal Mosaics with Kathleen McHugh

Help Artist Kathleen McHugh craft mushroom, flower, and animal mosaics to decorate the Children's Garden!

Kathleen McHugh received her formal art training at the Cornish Institute of the Arts in Seattle, Washington. She is a visual artist with a special interest in providing artistic experiences for children and youth. She believes that creative engagement helps individuals discover themselves, explore their interests, and develop the skills and confidence needed to pursue their artistic, academic, intellectual, and personal goals.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts