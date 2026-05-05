- Art & Museum Exhibits
Mother's Day Weekend Event - May 9-10
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Mother's Day Weekend Event - May 9-10
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a visit to the garden at peak bloom! Enjoy an art market featuring local artists, food trucks, and a beautiful selection of plants available for purchase in our onsite nursery.
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
$9-$12
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
2525 south 336 streetFederal Way, Washington 98003