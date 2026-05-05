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  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Mother's Day Weekend Event - May 9-10

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Mother's Day Weekend Event - May 9-10

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a visit to the garden at peak bloom! Enjoy an art market featuring local artists, food trucks, and a beautiful selection of plants available for purchase in our onsite nursery.

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
$9-$12
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
2525 south 336 street
Federal Way, Washington 98003
https://rhodygarden.org/