- Film
Moomin Movie Night: Moomins on the Riviera
- Film
Moomin Movie Night: Moomins on the Riviera
See your favorite Moomin characters on the big screen.
This spring and summer we're bringing your favorite Moomin characters to the big screen with a series of Moomin Movie Nights inspired by our current special exhibitions, Moomins' Sea Adventures and Tove and the Sea.
First up is a family-friendly screening of Moomins on the Riviera (2014) — a hand-drawn animated feature inspired by Tove Jansson’s original comic strips.
National Nordic Museum
10
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WASeattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org