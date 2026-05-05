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  • Film

Moomin Movie Night: Moomins on the Riviera

  • Film

Moomin Movie Night: Moomins on the Riviera

See your favorite Moomin characters on the big screen.

This spring and summer we're bringing your favorite Moomin characters to the big screen with a series of Moomin Movie Nights inspired by our current special exhibitions, Moomins' Sea Adventures and Tove and the Sea.

First up is a family-friendly screening of Moomins on the Riviera (2014) — a hand-drawn animated feature inspired by Tove Jansson’s original comic strips.

National Nordic Museum
10
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
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Event Supported By

National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA
Seattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/