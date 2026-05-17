Mindful Awakening Walk: 25K Family Peace Walk

Join us for a family-friendly 25K Mindful Awakening Walk centered on mindfulness, compassion, and peace.

The group will gather at BelRed Link Station Parking at 8:00 AM and begin walking at 8:20 AM, following a peaceful Eastside route through Bridle Trails, Kirkland waterfront parks, and Bellevue Downtown Park. With the theme “One Step, One Practice,” families, teens, and adults are invited to walk together with awareness, cultivate kindness, and share blessings for peace and well-being.

Planned breaks, rest stops, and lunch time are included, and families may participate within their own ability.

Event website: https://wondrous-melomakarona-54d241.netlify.app/

Contact: peace@bodhinature.com.