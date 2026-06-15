Midsommar Kubb Tournament

Celebrate Midsommar at Seattle's First-Ever Kubb Tournament

In honor of the Midsommar holiday, the National Nordic Museum invites you to get outside and play one of the Nordic region's favorite lawn games!

Midsommar, or the Summer Solstice, is one of the biggest holidays in the Nordic Region, and at its core is about being outside and celebrating that the best part of the year still lies ahead. Often considered the true National Day of Sweden by locals, what better time to play some Kubb and celebrate summer in Seattle?

Never played before?

Don't worry! This tournament is for all ages and experience levels. Kubb is a simple and fun game that requires a combination of strategy and skill.

For new players, we will hold a Learn to Play Demonstration from 10:30-11:00am on the day of the tournament.