Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers at Treehouse Cafe Bainbridge

Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers deliver a rich blend of blues, soul, and roots rock driven by Michele’s smoky, commanding vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and a band that locks into a deep, irresistible groove. Honored with a John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize, their music carries both the craft and emotional depth to match its power, and they’re excited to share their upcoming release What It’s All About, arriving June 12, 2026—featuring fresh originals alongside a soulful take on the Jr. Walker classic “Pucker Up Buttercup.” With a sound often compared to the raw intensity of Etta James and Koko Taylor, and praised for its vintage feel with a fresh, modern edge, they create a live experience that’s both electrifying and deeply authentic. 🎶🔥