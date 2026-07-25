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  • Live Music: Blues

Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers at Treehouse Cafe Bainbridge

  • Live Music: Blues

Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers at Treehouse Cafe Bainbridge

Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers deliver a rich blend of blues, soul, and roots rock driven by Michele’s smoky, commanding vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and a band that locks into a deep, irresistible groove. Honored with a John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize, their music carries both the craft and emotional depth to match its power, and they’re excited to share their upcoming release What It’s All About, arriving June 12, 2026—featuring fresh originals alongside a soulful take on the Jr. Walker classic “Pucker Up Buttercup.” With a sound often compared to the raw intensity of Etta James and Koko Taylor, and praised for its vintage feel with a fresh, modern edge, they create a live experience that’s both electrifying and deeply authentic. 🎶🔥

Treehouse Cafe
$33.76
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Treehouse Cafe
206-842-2814
info@treehousebainbridge.com

Artist Group Info

Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers
certifiedblues@gmail.com
http://www.micheledamourandthelovedealers.com
Treehouse Cafe
4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-2814
info@treehousebainbridge.com
https://treehousebainbridge.com/