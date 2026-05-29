August 25th - 30th, the Methow Valley Jazz Festival celebrates live music in the mountains with seven opportunities to experience outstanding jazz in five distinctive venues across the beautiful Methow Valley. Featuring acclaimed artists including the Greta Matassa Quintet, Jovino Santos Neto, Entremundos, the Will Lone Quartet with Jenny Xu and Ben Feldman, Lynette Westendorf, Marcus Duke and Nancy Zahn, the festival offers something for every music lover—from intimate performances and community gatherings to a gala concert, jazz brunch, and educational workshops. Most events are free, making it easy to discover exceptional artists while exploring one of Washington's most breathtaking mountain destinations.