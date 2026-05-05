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Memorial Day Special at Hands On

  • Community Events
  • Holiday event
  • Kids & Family

Memorial Day Special at Hands On

Hands On Children’s Museum is saying “Thank you for your service” with 50% off admission for military families (with a valid military ID), May 22–25.

Visit Memorial Day weekend for hands-on fun and creative activities, including:

• Silkscreening & Patriotic Painting (Saturday through Monday only)
• Red, White, & Blue Flyers
• A Bubble Dance Party & Lawn Games
• Star-Spangled Spinners
• Firework Wands
• A Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc.

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 AM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/