Memorial Day Special at Hands On

Hands On Children’s Museum is saying “Thank you for your service” with 50% off admission for military families (with a valid military ID), May 22–25.

Visit Memorial Day weekend for hands-on fun and creative activities, including:

• Silkscreening & Patriotic Painting (Saturday through Monday only)

• Red, White, & Blue Flyers

• A Bubble Dance Party & Lawn Games

• Star-Spangled Spinners

• Firework Wands

• A Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc.