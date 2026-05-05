- Community Events,
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
Memorial Day Special at Hands On
- Community Events,
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
Memorial Day Special at Hands On
Hands On Children’s Museum is saying “Thank you for your service” with 50% off admission for military families (with a valid military ID), May 22–25.
Visit Memorial Day weekend for hands-on fun and creative activities, including:
• Silkscreening & Patriotic Painting (Saturday through Monday only)
• Red, White, & Blue Flyers
• A Bubble Dance Party & Lawn Games
• Star-Spangled Spinners
• Firework Wands
• A Scavenger Hunt
Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc.
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 AM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818