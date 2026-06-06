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  • Book Readings

Meet the Author: Nicola Griffith

  • Book Readings

Meet the Author: Nicola Griffith

Meet local queer author, Nicola Griffith
Griffith will discuss her Aud Torvingen series: three literary crime thrillers that follow the daughter of a Norwegian diplomat on an internal journey from a cool, self-reliant individual to a fully-rounded human being. Griffith's beloved Aud Torvingen trilogy reshapes the noir suspense novel into something refreshing and excitingly new.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A about her life as a writer and researcher hosted by her wife and fellow writer, Kelley Eskridge.

National Nordic Museum
10
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA
Seattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/