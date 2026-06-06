Meet the Author: Nicola Griffith

Meet local queer author, Nicola Griffith

Griffith will discuss her Aud Torvingen series: three literary crime thrillers that follow the daughter of a Norwegian diplomat on an internal journey from a cool, self-reliant individual to a fully-rounded human being. Griffith's beloved Aud Torvingen trilogy reshapes the noir suspense novel into something refreshing and excitingly new.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A about her life as a writer and researcher hosted by her wife and fellow writer, Kelley Eskridge.