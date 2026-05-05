Meaningful Movies Rainier Beach screens Your Face is Ours:The dangers of facial recognition

Join us for this Meaningful Movies event in Rainier Beach. Your Face is Ours: The dangers of facial recognition focuses on how Clearview AI is redefining our privacy. The New York-based tech company is working to identify and compile the faces of every human being on the planet. Clearview AI claims that the database will serve as a force for good, helping to solve crimes and prevent espionage. But the risks it carries are immense. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier and Romeo Langlois have this special report, in collaboration with ARIJ (Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism).

Special Guest: Alon Torres from the AI Safety Awareness Project.