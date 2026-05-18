McMenamins Presents Slide Guitarist Roy Rogers - Saturday July 18th

Slide Guitarist Roy Rogers - A Rare SOLO Performance

Roy Rogers has been considered one of the world's preeminent master Delta slide guitarists with many decades of touring the globe. Over 20 recordings to his credit, Rogers has garnered 8 Grammy nominations for producing, as a recording artist, and as a songwriter. His collaborations have garnered major media accolades worldwide for producing critically acclaimed Grammy nominated recordings for John Lee Hooker and Ramblin' Jack Elliott, as well as collaborations with Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, Bela Fleck, Allan Toussaint, Sammy Hagar & Ray Manzarek among others. Known for his searing performances that have been named a festival favorites including New Orleans Jazz Fest, North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland, Montreux in Switzerland, Pistoia in Italy, + North American festivals in Canada & the United States, with more than 4 decades of touring the world. Rogers is planning a release of the new single videos from the new release "The Sky's The Limit" - his first recording in 10 years with product releases in January 2026.

In 2023 Rogers re- entered the performance space after the pandemic signing with the Cumberland Music Collective Agency in Nashville. Performances have included 25 + dates for the 'Just Like That..." tour with Bonnie Raitt, with Rogers performing solo in support of the tour and then joining Raitt's band at the end of their show delivering songs that they wrote together or performed together for years during their long friendship. Rogers will continue to also perform with his long-time band, The Delta Rhythm Kings, in 2025 and select Solo dates.

"I'm the guy that always likes to push the envelope," Rogers says, at home in Northern California. "We have always covered a lot of ground with other artists that I have had synergy with our musical tastes, and my band has been with me for many years - we just sync so well. I've been very fortunate through the years to collaborate with many gifted musicians that I admire and consider longtime friends."

Born in Redding in 1950 and named after Hollywood's King of the Cowboys, Rogers grew up in the Bay Area of California and started playing guitar at the age of 12 and became entranced by the recordings of the blues, especially Robert Johnson at age 15. By age 13 he was playing in a local R & B band and quickly became a young blues fanatic hitting the San Francisco's '60s club scene. When Hooker asked him to go on tour in 1982, it changed his life becoming John's friend, musical director, biz manager on the road and eventually his producer for 4 Grammy albums of note "The Healer", which won a Grammy for both Hooker & Raitt, as well as the releases of "Mr. Lucky"; Boom Boom & Chill Out. In addition, producing releases for folk legend Ramblin' Jack Elliott Rogers "Friends of Mine" and "The Long Ride" for Elliott which also garnered Grammy nominations.

Decades of artistic collaborations, recording & performing to audiences is a passion & a gift. Roy continues to be an inspired, seasoned performer, producer & player who is known to bring audiences to their feet across the globe.