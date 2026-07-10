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Maya de Vitry

  • Live Music: All

Maya de Vitry

Originally from the green rolling hills of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based fiddler-turned-songwriter with a voice that glides effortlessly between tenderness and strength. Energized by the spontaneity of live performance and a pursuit of truth in her lyrics, de Vitry returns with her fifth full-length album, All My Faith. Prioritizing presence and grit over studio polish, she sounds joyously at home in the alt-country and indie-folk genres. Recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan and self-produced by de Vitry, All My Faith is a buoyant collection of songs brought to life by a cast of her closest confidantes and collaborators. All My Faith will be released on de Vitry’s own Mad Maker Studio label on July 24, 2026.

Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $25.75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/Online/default.asp
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial St
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/take3