Originally from the green rolling hills of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based fiddler-turned-songwriter with a voice that glides effortlessly between tenderness and strength. Energized by the spontaneity of live performance and a pursuit of truth in her lyrics, de Vitry returns with her fifth full-length album, All My Faith. Prioritizing presence and grit over studio polish, she sounds joyously at home in the alt-country and indie-folk genres. Recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan and self-produced by de Vitry, All My Faith is a buoyant collection of songs brought to life by a cast of her closest confidantes and collaborators. All My Faith will be released on de Vitry’s own Mad Maker Studio label on July 24, 2026.