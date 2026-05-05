- Live music: Americana,
- Live Music: Country
Matthew bob goes country
- Live music: Americana,
- Live Music: Country
Matthew bob goes country
Matthew bob founder of award winning accapella group The Bobs
Explores his country side with a show “Nothing But Heartache “
Egan's Ballard Jam House
20
09:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Cabaret Festival
Artist Group Info
Matthew bob
Egan's Ballard Jam House
1707 NW Market St.Seattle, Washington 98107
reservations@ballardjamhouse.com