- Live Music: Classical
Mary Douglas at the Console
- Live Music: Classical
Mary Douglas at the Console
Magnolia Lutheran's organist, Mary Douglas, presents a concert of solo organ works spanning 400 years and premieres a new work by Massachusetts-based composer, Manar Hashmi. The program will also feature works by J.S. Bach, Alain, Price, A.D. Miller, Balbastre, and Pachelbel. Reception to follow. Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth/AGO Members.
Magnolia Lutheran Church
Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth/AGO Members
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Lutheran Church Summer Concert Series
(206) 284-0155
music@magnolialutheranchurch.com
Artist Group Info
Mary Douglas
mamdouglas556@outlook.com
Magnolia Lutheran Church
2414 31st Ave WSeattle, Washington 98199
(206) 284-0155
parishadmin@magnolialutheranchurch.com