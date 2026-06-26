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  • Live Music: Classical

Mary Douglas at the Console

  • Live Music: Classical

Mary Douglas at the Console

Magnolia Lutheran's organist, Mary Douglas, presents a concert of solo organ works spanning 400 years and premieres a new work by Massachusetts-based composer, Manar Hashmi. The program will also feature works by J.S. Bach, Alain, Price, A.D. Miller, Balbastre, and Pachelbel. Reception to follow. Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth/AGO Members.

Magnolia Lutheran Church
Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth/AGO Members
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Magnolia Lutheran Church Summer Concert Series
(206) 284-0155
music@magnolialutheranchurch.com

Artist Group Info

Mary Douglas
mamdouglas556@outlook.com
Magnolia Lutheran Church
2414 31st Ave W
Seattle, Washington 98199
(206) 284-0155
parishadmin@magnolialutheranchurch.com
https://www.magnolialutheranchurch.com