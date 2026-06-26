Mary Douglas at the Console

Magnolia Lutheran's organist, Mary Douglas, presents a concert of solo organ works spanning 400 years and premieres a new work by Massachusetts-based composer, Manar Hashmi. The program will also feature works by J.S. Bach, Alain, Price, A.D. Miller, Balbastre, and Pachelbel. Reception to follow. Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth/AGO Members.